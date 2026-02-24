Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,846,150 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria worth $93,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 183.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 2,989.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain’s largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

