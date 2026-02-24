Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Grows Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 171.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total value of $179,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,605. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,070. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.50.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $947.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $856.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $798.99. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $598.58 and a 1 year high of $971.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

