Figma (NYSE:FIG) CAO Tyler Herb Sells 1,492 Shares

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CAO Tyler Herb sold 1,492 shares of Figma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $38,792.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 194,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,284. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tyler Herb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Tyler Herb sold 2,232 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $55,487.52.

On Monday, January 5th, Tyler Herb sold 2,840 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $105,506.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Tyler Herb sold 2,408 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $89,601.68.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Tyler Herb sold 2,310 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $84,546.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Tyler Herb sold 3,073 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $108,937.85.

Figma Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of Figma stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92. Figma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $142.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. Figma had a negative net margin of 121.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.03%. The company had revenue of $303.78 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Figma from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 price target on Figma in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Figma from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Figma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Figma from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Figma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Figma in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Figma by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Figma Company Profile

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

Featured Stories

