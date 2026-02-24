Colonial Trust Co SC Has $1.38 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Colonial Trust Co SC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 72.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 83,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 34,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $115.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.06. The firm has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $123.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

United Parcel Service News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.