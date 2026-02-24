Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) CFO Mary Kay Fenton Sells 4,398 Shares of Stock

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) CFO Mary Kay Fenton sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $59,900.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,295.60. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5%
Shares of CGEM stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $826.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.09.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullish thesis — A recent write-up upgrades Cullinan to a Buy, citing a deep T‑cell engager pipeline, strong management, long-lived IP and a cash position north of $430M that supports development. The note highlights CLN‑049 (FLT3xCD3) showing ~30% complete remission rates in AML, favorable safety, broad applicability and a plausible single‑arm accelerated approval path, all of which underpin upside expectations. Seeking Alpha: Thesis Strengthening For This T-Cell Engager Specialist
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/fundamental context — The stock is trading above its 50‑day ($11.26) and 200‑day ($9.17) moving averages and remains well off its 52‑week low, reflecting recent positive momentum; market cap is roughly $827M. MarketBeat: CGEM profile
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sales — CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 16,381 shares (≈$223k) on Feb 20, trimming his stake ~3.9%. CEO Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sales — CFO Mary Kay Fenton sold 4,398 shares (≈$59.9k) on Feb 20, reducing her position ~3.4%. CFO Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sales — Other insiders (Jennifer Michaelson, Jacquelyn Sumer, Jeffrey A. Jones) sold on Feb 20 (combined ~20,466 shares, ≈$284k total), each trimming low-single‑digit percentages of their holdings. The simultaneity and size of these sales introduce short‑term selling pressure despite the bullish clinical narrative. Insider Filings (examples)
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
