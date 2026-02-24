Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Jeffrey Alan Jones Sells 4,982 Shares

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $67,854.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 164,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,171. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jeffrey Alan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 18th, Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,632 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $44,791.44.
Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5%
NASDAQ CGEM opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $826.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.09. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $14.51.
Key Cullinan Therapeutics News
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullish thesis — A recent write-up upgrades Cullinan to a Buy, citing a deep T‑cell engager pipeline, strong management, long-lived IP and a cash position north of $430M that supports development. The note highlights CLN‑049 (FLT3xCD3) showing ~30% complete remission rates in AML, favorable safety, broad applicability and a plausible single‑arm accelerated approval path, all of which underpin upside expectations. Seeking Alpha: Thesis Strengthening For This T-Cell Engager Specialist
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/fundamental context — The stock is trading above its 50‑day ($11.26) and 200‑day ($9.17) moving averages and remains well off its 52‑week low, reflecting recent positive momentum; market cap is roughly $827M. MarketBeat: CGEM profile
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sales — CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 16,381 shares (≈$223k) on Feb 20, trimming his stake ~3.9%. CEO Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sales — CFO Mary Kay Fenton sold 4,398 shares (≈$59.9k) on Feb 20, reducing her position ~3.4%. CFO Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sales — Other insiders (Jennifer Michaelson, Jacquelyn Sumer, Jeffrey A. Jones) sold on Feb 20 (combined ~20,466 shares, ≈$284k total), each trimming low-single‑digit percentages of their holdings. The simultaneity and size of these sales introduce short‑term selling pressure despite the bullish clinical narrative. Insider Filings (examples)
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 1,665.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 167,623 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Voss Capital LP grew its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 43.8% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 251,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,228,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 28.9% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.
Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile
Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
