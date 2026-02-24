Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Jeffrey Alan Jones Sells 4,982 Shares

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $67,854.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 164,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,171. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Alan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 18th, Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,632 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $44,791.44.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $826.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.09. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

Key Cullinan Therapeutics News

Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullish thesis — A recent write-up upgrades Cullinan to a Buy, citing a deep T‑cell engager pipeline, strong management, long-lived IP and a cash position north of $430M that supports development. The note highlights CLN‑049 (FLT3xCD3) showing ~30% complete remission rates in AML, favorable safety, broad applicability and a plausible single‑arm accelerated approval path, all of which underpin upside expectations. Seeking Alpha: Thesis Strengthening For This T-Cell Engager Specialist

Technical/fundamental context — The stock is trading above its 50‑day ($11.26) and 200‑day ($9.17) moving averages and remains well off its 52‑week low, reflecting recent positive momentum; market cap is roughly $827M. MarketBeat: CGEM profile

Technical/fundamental context — The stock is trading above its 50‑day ($11.26) and 200‑day ($9.17) moving averages and remains well off its 52‑week low, reflecting recent positive momentum; market cap is roughly $827M. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales — CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 16,381 shares (≈$223k) on Feb 20, trimming his stake ~3.9%. CEO Filing

Insider sales — CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 16,381 shares (≈$223k) on Feb 20, trimming his stake ~3.9%. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales — CFO Mary Kay Fenton sold 4,398 shares (≈$59.9k) on Feb 20, reducing her position ~3.4%. CFO Filing

Insider sales — CFO Mary Kay Fenton sold 4,398 shares (≈$59.9k) on Feb 20, reducing her position ~3.4%. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales — Other insiders (Jennifer Michaelson, Jacquelyn Sumer, Jeffrey A. Jones) sold on Feb 20 (combined ~20,466 shares, ≈$284k total), each trimming low-single‑digit percentages of their holdings. The simultaneity and size of these sales introduce short‑term selling pressure despite the bullish clinical narrative. Insider Filings (examples)

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Cullinan Therapeutics this week:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 1,665.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 167,623 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Voss Capital LP grew its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 43.8% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 251,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,228,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 28.9% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

