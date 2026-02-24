Rit Capital Partners PLC Has $36.83 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Rit Capital Partners PLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 167,600 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.0% of Rit Capital Partners PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rit Capital Partners PLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $949,002.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,109 shares in the company, valued at $101,587,062.33. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,052. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon confirmed a $12 billion AI data‑center buildout in northwest Louisiana — the project includes Amazon funding energy and infrastructure itself and pledges greater local transparency, which supports long‑term AWS capacity and energy security. Water, power, and transparency: Amazon’s $12B data center deal signals a new era of accountability
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon overtook Walmart as the U.S.’s largest retailer by revenue for 2025, driven by AWS and advertising growth — a structural win that supports the company’s multi‑year revenue thesis. Amazon (AMZN) Stock: How the Company Finally Knocked Walmart Off America’s Top Spot After 25 Years
- Neutral Sentiment: Moody’s affirmed Amazon’s A1 senior unsecured rating but moved the outlook to “stable” from “positive,” signaling credit strength even as the rating agency acknowledges elevated capex. Amazon (AMZN) Navigates Investment Cycle and Strategic Developments
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive — some banks list Amazon as a top AI pick and many maintain BUY ratings, providing upside case support if AWS monetization and ad/retail execution continue. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Named Top AI Pick as Morgan Stanley Sees AWS Acceleration and Agentic Upside
- Negative Sentiment: Investors are punishing the stock over Amazon’s plan to ramp AI capex to ~$200 billion this year — a scale that pressures free cash flow and was explicitly cited as the catalyst for February losses. Amazon (AMZN) Stock Drops as $200B AI Spending Plan Drives AWS Optimism
- Negative Sentiment: Broader hyperscaler capex is surging (industry estimates into the hundreds of billions), raising sector‑level worries that supply will outpace near‑term demand and that building ahead of consumption increases execution and energy costs risk. Big Tech to invest about $650 billion in AI in 2026, Bridgewater says
Amazon.com Stock Down 2.3%
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $205.27 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.87 and a 200 day moving average of $228.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
