Rit Capital Partners PLC Has $36.83 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Rit Capital Partners PLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 167,600 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.0% of Rit Capital Partners PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rit Capital Partners PLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $949,002.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,109 shares in the company, valued at $101,587,062.33. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,052. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Arete Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $205.27 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.87 and a 200 day moving average of $228.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

