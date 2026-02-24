iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,866 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Compound Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 107,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $685.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $690.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $675.76. The company has a market capitalization of $753.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

