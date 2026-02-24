Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $949,002.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 512,109 shares in the company, valued at $101,587,062.33. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,284 shares of company stock worth $1,740,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $205.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wall Street Zen cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

