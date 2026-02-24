Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $16,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,795,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,990,000 after buying an additional 271,320 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $60.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1913 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

