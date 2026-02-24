Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,413 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $627.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $632.35 and its 200 day moving average is $618.56. The stock has a market cap of $839.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

