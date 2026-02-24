Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,413 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.
Key Stories Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Some S&P 500 names stand to benefit from a court rebuke of proposed tariffs, producing selective gains in the index that could help offset broader weakness. 7 S&P 500 Stocks Gain The Most After Trump Tariffs Are Slapped Down
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term bullish commentary on VOO’s role in diversified portfolios (low fees, broad exposure) supports steady demand from buy-and-hold investors even amid short-term volatility. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF: A Smart Buy for Long-Term Investors Right Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/technical updates show U.S. indices trading in a positive but range-bound pattern; a clean breakout either way could set the near-term direction for VOO. NASDAQ Index, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Continue to Trade in Range
- Neutral Sentiment: Prediction-market moves showing elevated odds of a bitcoin pullback signal some rise in risk-off pricing for speculative assets; this could modestly affect equities but the link to the S&P 500 is indirect. Polymarket Shows 75% Odds of Bitcoin Dropping Below $55K – What Traders Need to Know
- Negative Sentiment: Headline tariff announcements and renewed trade-policy uncertainty are cited as immediate selling pressure on broad U.S. equity exposures, directly weighing on VOO intraday. U.S. Tariff Announcement Weighs on Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary and pre-market summaries flagged VOO weakness tied to the same renewed tariff concerns and short-term risk-off positioning. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Down Today, 2-23-2026?
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0%
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
