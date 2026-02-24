Dakota Wealth Management Buys 62,909 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 363,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,909 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $34,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 96,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.84 and a 12 month high of $96.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3347 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

