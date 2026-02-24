JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in AECOM $ACM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.55% of AECOM worth $95,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AECOM alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 28,246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316,844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 79.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,361,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,879,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM during the third quarter worth approximately $43,473,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AECOM by 20.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,123,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,775,000 after buying an additional 187,018 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Trading Down 4.7%

NYSE ACM opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.95. AECOM has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $135.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 27.05%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACM. UBS Group upped their target price on AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $152.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.