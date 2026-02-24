Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 81,896 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 109.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,896 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,698,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $275,556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,062,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,165 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 86.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,538,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Medtronic by 332.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,494,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $98.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.84.

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

