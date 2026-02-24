JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Restaurant Brands International worth $97,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of QSR stock opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 110.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $55,031.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 187,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,933.36. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $232,195.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 952,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,692.80. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 101,911 shares of company stock worth $7,189,969 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

