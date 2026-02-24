Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.57 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $128.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

