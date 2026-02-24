iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Dakota Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $177,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 107,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $685.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $700.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $690.51 and a 200 day moving average of $675.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

