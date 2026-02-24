JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $96.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $96,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $313.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.40 and a 12-month high of $321.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.49.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

