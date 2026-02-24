JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $95.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $95,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 244.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $115.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $126.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.87.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

