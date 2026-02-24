JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 141,996 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.67% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $96,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Innealta Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 179.5% during the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 27,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 94.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 196,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 95,185 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWY opened at $139.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $141.98.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

