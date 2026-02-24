Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.66% of Reliance worth $96,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. Boston Partners raised its stake in Reliance by 72.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,763,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,461,000 after acquiring an additional 741,417 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,090,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,741,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Reliance by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,781,000 after purchasing an additional 38,012 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Reliance from $287.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Reliance stock opened at $322.47 on Tuesday. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $365.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.40). Reliance had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Reliance’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.56, for a total value of $869,394.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,794.76. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total value of $1,646,851.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,933,353.50. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

