Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 87,308 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,308 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 40.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 24,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Pfizer
Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its earnings estimates for Pfizer, which supports higher forward earnings expectations and helps justify current valuations. Erste Group Bank Increases Earnings Estimates for Pfizer
- Positive Sentiment: Telescope Innovations announced installation of a second Self-Driving Laboratory at Pfizer — a signal that Pfizer is investing in automated R&D platforms that could accelerate drug discovery efficiency (small direct revenue impact but positive for long-term R&D productivity). Telescope Innovations Installs Second Self-Driving Lab at Pfizer
- Positive Sentiment: Pfizer appears on dividend-focused stock lists (e.g., The Motley Fool), which can boost demand from income-oriented investors. My 5 Favorite Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer invited the public to listen to CEO Albert Bourla’s presentation at the TD Cowen Health Care Conference on March 2 — an event that could move the stock if management provides new guidance or program updates. Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Discussion at Healthcare Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Zacks / Yahoo) note heightened investor attention on PFE; these articles can increase trading interest but don’t by themselves change fundamentals. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Neutrolis appointed former Pfizer R&D chief Mikael Dolsten to its board — notable industry movement but not a direct driver for Pfizer’s near-term results. Neutrolis Appoints Mikael Dolsten, M.D., Ph.D., to Board of Directors as Executive Director
Analyst Ratings Changes
Pfizer Price Performance
Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.47%.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.
Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.
