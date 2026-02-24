Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 87,308 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,308 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 40.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 24,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.47%.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

