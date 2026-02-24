Dakota Wealth Management Buys 10,423 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,374 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $282.23 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $255.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

