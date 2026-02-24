Celtic (LON:CCP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 196.35 and traded as high as GBX 200. Celtic shares last traded at GBX 180, with a volume of 195 shares traded.

Celtic Stock Up 4.7%

The company has a market capitalization of £189.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 196.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 184.71.

Celtic (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 16th. The company reported GBX 10.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Celtic had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 17.19%. Research analysts expect that Celtic plc will post 10.6918239 EPS for the current year.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

