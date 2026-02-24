Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Joan Hooper Sells 1,426 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CFO Joan Hooper sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $142,842.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 122,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,870.90. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Price Performance

ITRI opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.72. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $142.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $571.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.31 million. Itron had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Itron’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Itron News Summary

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Itron by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 125.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Itron during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Itron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results and forward guidance beat expectations — Itron reported a meaningful EPS beat and set Q1 and FY2026 EPS guidance that suggests continued profitability, which supports valuation metrics and earnings expectations for the year.

Recent quarterly results and forward guidance beat expectations — Itron reported a meaningful EPS beat and set Q1 and FY2026 EPS guidance that suggests continued profitability, which supports valuation metrics and earnings expectations for the year. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy trading activity — intraday volume is well above the stock’s average, indicating that today’s moves are driven by newsflow (insider transactions and debt issuance) rather than thin trading.

Heavy trading activity — intraday volume is well above the stock’s average, indicating that today’s moves are driven by newsflow (insider transactions and debt issuance) rather than thin trading. Negative Sentiment: Large, clustered insider selling by multiple senior executives — over Feb. 19–20 several SVPs, the CFO and the CAO sold shares (sales concentrated around ~$99.50–$100.17), totaling roughly 46–48k shares across the filings. Executives who trimmed positions include the CFO Joan Hooper, John Marcolini, Donald Reeves III, Justin K. Patrick, Laurie Ann Pulatie‑Hahn and others. Large insider sales can be read negatively by the market (potential signaling or increased supply).

Large, clustered insider selling by multiple senior executives — over Feb. 19–20 several SVPs, the CFO and the CAO sold shares (sales concentrated around ~$99.50–$100.17), totaling roughly 46–48k shares across the filings. Executives who trimmed positions include the CFO Joan Hooper, John Marcolini, Donald Reeves III, Justin K. Patrick, Laurie Ann Pulatie‑Hahn and others. Large insider sales can be read negatively by the market (potential signaling or increased supply). Negative Sentiment: Itron announced $600 million of convertible senior notes — while this raises capital and may be used for corporate purposes, convertible debt introduces potential future dilution and can be viewed as a negative near-term catalyst until use of proceeds and conversion terms are clearer. Itron Announces $600.0 Million Convertible Senior Notes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Itron from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Itron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $155.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Itron

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.