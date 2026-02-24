Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn Sells 3,755 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $373,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 33,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,407.66. This represents a 10.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 20th, Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn sold 729 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $73,023.93.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn sold 142 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $14,946.92.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average of $109.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $571.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.31 million. Itron had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 12.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 8.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 125.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Itron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results and forward guidance beat expectations — Itron reported a meaningful EPS beat and set Q1 and FY2026 EPS guidance that suggests continued profitability, which supports valuation metrics and earnings expectations for the year.

Recent quarterly results and forward guidance beat expectations — Itron reported a meaningful EPS beat and set Q1 and FY2026 EPS guidance that suggests continued profitability, which supports valuation metrics and earnings expectations for the year. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy trading activity — intraday volume is well above the stock’s average, indicating that today’s moves are driven by newsflow (insider transactions and debt issuance) rather than thin trading.

Heavy trading activity — intraday volume is well above the stock’s average, indicating that today’s moves are driven by newsflow (insider transactions and debt issuance) rather than thin trading. Negative Sentiment: Large, clustered insider selling by multiple senior executives — over Feb. 19–20 several SVPs, the CFO and the CAO sold shares (sales concentrated around ~$99.50–$100.17), totaling roughly 46–48k shares across the filings. Executives who trimmed positions include the CFO Joan Hooper, John Marcolini, Donald Reeves III, Justin K. Patrick, Laurie Ann Pulatie‑Hahn and others. Large insider sales can be read negatively by the market (potential signaling or increased supply).

Large, clustered insider selling by multiple senior executives — over Feb. 19–20 several SVPs, the CFO and the CAO sold shares (sales concentrated around ~$99.50–$100.17), totaling roughly 46–48k shares across the filings. Executives who trimmed positions include the CFO Joan Hooper, John Marcolini, Donald Reeves III, Justin K. Patrick, Laurie Ann Pulatie‑Hahn and others. Large insider sales can be read negatively by the market (potential signaling or increased supply). Negative Sentiment: Itron announced $600 million of convertible senior notes — while this raises capital and may be used for corporate purposes, convertible debt introduces potential future dilution and can be viewed as a negative near-term catalyst until use of proceeds and conversion terms are clearer. Itron Announces $600.0 Million Convertible Senior Notes

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Guggenheim set a $155.00 target price on Itron in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Itron from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on Itron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.90.

About Itron

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

Further Reading

