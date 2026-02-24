JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $94,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,653,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,193 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,286,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,318,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,438,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,205,000 after buying an additional 182,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,702,000 after buying an additional 790,874 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $83.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.