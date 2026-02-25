Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.5% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $272.14 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $239.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

