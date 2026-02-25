Emmett Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Emmett Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,568,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up 14.7% of Emmett Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,341,500.31. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.59.
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple earnings previews see higher Q4 sales and revenue growth that could beat consensus, supporting upside if results match expectations. Lowe’s earnings in focus: Can revenue growth meet high expectations?
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other previews expect another earnings beat with revenue seen up roughly 9–10% and stable EPS estimates — a beat would likely be viewed favorably and could lift the stock. Lowe’s Q4 Earnings on Deck: Is Another Beat in the Cards?
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary flag Lowe’s as relatively better value vs. Home Depot ahead of results, which can attract bargain-hunting flows if the print is solid. Lowe’s stock looks like a better bargain than Home Depot ahead of earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch preview expects higher 4Q sales — reinforces the consensus narrative but is not new evidence until reported results arrive. Lowe’s Expected to Post Higher 4Q Sales — Earnings Preview
- Neutral Sentiment: RBC raised Lowe’s price target to $257 but kept a “sector perform” rating — a mild positive signal (PT lift) but still implies limited upside relative to the current market price. LOW: Lowe’s price target raised by RBC Capital
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains generally constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”), providing a supportive backdrop but not a catalyst by itself. Lowe’s Given Consensus Recommendation of ‘Moderate Buy’
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure from Home Depot’s AI-driven Pro tools and faster project workflows could weigh on Lowe’s Pro-channel share gains if Lowe’s growth initiatives don’t keep pace. How AI Blueprint Takeoffs Help Home Depot Win Pro Market
- Negative Sentiment: Broader macro and geopolitical risks (tariff talk, Middle East tensions, incoming economic releases) could amplify volatility around the earnings print and limit upside on a mixed report. Tariff, Middle East Turmoils Test Wall Street Pre-Bell
Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.
Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.
