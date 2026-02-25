Emmett Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Emmett Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,568,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up 14.7% of Emmett Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,341,500.31. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE LOW opened at $278.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.17. The company has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $293.06.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe’s Companies this week:

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.