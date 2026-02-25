Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 11.8% of Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $272.14 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $288.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

