Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Holdings Raised by Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.0% of Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $272.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.
Trending Headlines about Apple
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Apple will shift some Mac Mini production to a Foxconn plant in Houston and expand U.S. manufacturing capacity, supporting supply-chain resilience and political/geographic diversification. This underpins revenue predictability and reduces single‑country concentration risk. Apple to move some Mac Mini production to U.S. this year
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholders re-elected Apple’s board and approved company proposals at the 2026 annual meeting, signaling continued investor confidence in management and governance continuity. Apple Shareholders Reelect Board and Approve 2026 Proposals
- Positive Sentiment: Prominent investors/strategists are overweight Apple — Seeking Alpha highlights a large-conviction allocation and notes buybacks as an upside support mechanism, which can boost EPS and investor sentiment. Why Daily Stock Picks’ Gary Vaughan Likes Large Cap Tech (And Energy)
- Positive Sentiment: Investors are eyeing Apple’s March 4 product event (iPhone 17E, new MacBooks, etc.) as a potential revenue catalyst; successful launches historically lift sentiment ahead of earnings. Should You Buy Apple Stock Before Its New Product Launch on March 4?
- Neutral Sentiment: New crypto derivatives (tokenized perpetual futures) list Apple as an underlying, widening ways for international traders to gain 24/7 leveraged exposure — may increase trading flows but not company fundamentals. Kraken debuts tokenized stock perpetual futures for non-US traders
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed but skewed bullish on balance (multiple buy/outperform ratings and a median 6‑12 month target above current levels); that supports momentum but leaves room for dispersion. Apple Stock: Is AAPL Underperforming the Technology Sector?
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing concerns about Apple’s slower rollout of AI features into Siri (and competition from Alphabet/others) are flagged as a meaningful growth risk if services/AI monetization lags peers. This “Siri-ous” Problem Could Be the Biggest Threat to Apple Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical supply‑chain risk remains elevated after reporting that U.S. intelligence briefed executives on potential China‑Taiwan scenarios — any escalation would threaten Taiwan-based fabs that supply Apple chips. The Reason Tim Cook ‘Sleeps With One Eye Open’
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. CLSA raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $239.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL
About Apple
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.