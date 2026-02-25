Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Holdings Raised by Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.0% of Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $272.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. CLSA raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $239.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

