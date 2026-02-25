Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,911 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.3% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 739.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 52.4% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Verizon Communications
Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Daiwa upgraded VZ to Buy and raised its price target to $58, citing stronger-than-expected subscriber growth and fourth-quarter momentum that supports upside to estimates. Daiwa Upgrades Verizon (VZ) as Subscriber Growth Signals Strong Momentum
- Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum — VZ recently traded to a 52‑week high and cleared a “golden cross” (50‑day SMA above 200‑day SMA), which often attracts momentum and technical funds. Verizon Communications stock hits 52-week high at 50.25 USD
- Positive Sentiment: Additional technical coverage highlights the golden cross as a potential buy signal for traders, reinforcing the recent price strength. Verizon Communications (VZ) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other analysts spotlight VZ as a momentum/value pick versus peers — noting cheaper valuation and rising 2026 estimates relative to T-Mobile, which supports rotation into VZ for income + growth exposure. Verizon vs. T-Mobile: Which 5G Stock is the Better Buy Today?
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend/income investors are noticing VZ again — it was listed among high‑yield dividend stalwarts that appeal to conservative, yield-seeking portfolios. That can support demand from income funds. 20 Years on Wall Street Taught Me: Boomers Feel Safe With 5 High-Yield Dividend Giants
- Neutral Sentiment: Verizon completed a €2.25 billion euro and sterling junior subordinated notes sale — a debt raise that appears aimed at refinancing/capital management; it increases outstanding debt but is structured debt, so the near‑term impact is neutral unless credit costs change. Verizon Issues Euro and Sterling Junior Subordinated Notes
- Neutral Sentiment: Management presentation transcript from the Barclays Communications & Content Symposium is available — useful for detail on strategy and 5G/content initiatives, but it contains no major surprises in this release cycle. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Presents at Barclays Communications and Content Symposium 2026 Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad market volatility headlines (Dow weakness) could cap upside in short windows despite company-specific strength — macro moves remain a watch point for timing. Stock Market Today: Dow Dives As EU Makes Trump Tariff Move; Novo Plunges On This (Live Coverage)
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $429,905.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,739.60. This represents a 17.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
NYSE VZ opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $50.47.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 12.43%.The firm had revenue of $36.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-4.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 68.15%.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.
The company’s consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.
