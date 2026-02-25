Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $3.22 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after buying an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,042,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,238,000 after purchasing an additional 427,840 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Phillip Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $128.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $307.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

