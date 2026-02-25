Riverwater Partners LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,607 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,932,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $290,506,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,249,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,358,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,749,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,506,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $38,942,255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Key Apple News
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Apple will shift some Mac Mini production to a Foxconn plant in Houston and expand U.S. manufacturing capacity, supporting supply-chain resilience and political/geographic diversification. This underpins revenue predictability and reduces single‑country concentration risk. Apple to move some Mac Mini production to U.S. this year
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholders re-elected Apple’s board and approved company proposals at the 2026 annual meeting, signaling continued investor confidence in management and governance continuity. Apple Shareholders Reelect Board and Approve 2026 Proposals
- Positive Sentiment: Prominent investors/strategists are overweight Apple — Seeking Alpha highlights a large-conviction allocation and notes buybacks as an upside support mechanism, which can boost EPS and investor sentiment. Why Daily Stock Picks’ Gary Vaughan Likes Large Cap Tech (And Energy)
- Positive Sentiment: Investors are eyeing Apple’s March 4 product event (iPhone 17E, new MacBooks, etc.) as a potential revenue catalyst; successful launches historically lift sentiment ahead of earnings. Should You Buy Apple Stock Before Its New Product Launch on March 4?
- Neutral Sentiment: New crypto derivatives (tokenized perpetual futures) list Apple as an underlying, widening ways for international traders to gain 24/7 leveraged exposure — may increase trading flows but not company fundamentals. Kraken debuts tokenized stock perpetual futures for non-US traders
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed but skewed bullish on balance (multiple buy/outperform ratings and a median 6‑12 month target above current levels); that supports momentum but leaves room for dispersion. Apple Stock: Is AAPL Underperforming the Technology Sector?
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing concerns about Apple’s slower rollout of AI features into Siri (and competition from Alphabet/others) are flagged as a meaningful growth risk if services/AI monetization lags peers. This “Siri-ous” Problem Could Be the Biggest Threat to Apple Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical supply‑chain risk remains elevated after reporting that U.S. intelligence briefed executives on potential China‑Taiwan scenarios — any escalation would threaten Taiwan-based fabs that supply Apple chips. The Reason Tim Cook ‘Sleeps With One Eye Open’
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Apple Price Performance
AAPL opened at $272.14 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.74.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.15%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
Read More
