Riverwater Partners LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,607 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,932,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $290,506,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,249,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,358,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,749,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,506,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $38,942,255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CLSA boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

AAPL opened at $272.14 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

