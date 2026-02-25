Empirical Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 241.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $278.60 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $293.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.59.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

