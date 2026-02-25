NWF Advisory Services Inc. Has $32.91 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

NWF Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.6% of NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.2% during the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 48.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $363,256,000 after purchasing an additional 465,393 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Melius Research set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Shares of AAPL opened at $272.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

