NWF Advisory Services Inc. Has $32.91 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

NWF Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.6% of NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.2% during the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 48.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $363,256,000 after purchasing an additional 465,393 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Melius Research set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.
Apple News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Apple will shift some Mac Mini production to a Foxconn plant in Houston and expand U.S. manufacturing capacity, supporting supply-chain resilience and political/geographic diversification. This underpins revenue predictability and reduces single‑country concentration risk. Apple to move some Mac Mini production to U.S. this year
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholders re-elected Apple’s board and approved company proposals at the 2026 annual meeting, signaling continued investor confidence in management and governance continuity. Apple Shareholders Reelect Board and Approve 2026 Proposals
- Positive Sentiment: Prominent investors/strategists are overweight Apple — Seeking Alpha highlights a large-conviction allocation and notes buybacks as an upside support mechanism, which can boost EPS and investor sentiment. Why Daily Stock Picks’ Gary Vaughan Likes Large Cap Tech (And Energy)
- Positive Sentiment: Investors are eyeing Apple’s March 4 product event (iPhone 17E, new MacBooks, etc.) as a potential revenue catalyst; successful launches historically lift sentiment ahead of earnings. Should You Buy Apple Stock Before Its New Product Launch on March 4?
- Neutral Sentiment: New crypto derivatives (tokenized perpetual futures) list Apple as an underlying, widening ways for international traders to gain 24/7 leveraged exposure — may increase trading flows but not company fundamentals. Kraken debuts tokenized stock perpetual futures for non-US traders
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed but skewed bullish on balance (multiple buy/outperform ratings and a median 6‑12 month target above current levels); that supports momentum but leaves room for dispersion. Apple Stock: Is AAPL Underperforming the Technology Sector?
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing concerns about Apple’s slower rollout of AI features into Siri (and competition from Alphabet/others) are flagged as a meaningful growth risk if services/AI monetization lags peers. This “Siri-ous” Problem Could Be the Biggest Threat to Apple Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical supply‑chain risk remains elevated after reporting that U.S. intelligence briefed executives on potential China‑Taiwan scenarios — any escalation would threaten Taiwan-based fabs that supply Apple chips. The Reason Tim Cook ‘Sleeps With One Eye Open’
Apple Price Performance
Shares of AAPL opened at $272.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $288.62.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.