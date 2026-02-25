Empirical Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 417.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,553,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $203.46 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.97. The firm has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.