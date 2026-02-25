BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Desjardins raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$91.63.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$67.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.03. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$44.84 and a 52 week high of C$69.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.30.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart. The firm carries a robust private-label assortment, with top sellers like President’s Choice and No Name. In addition to its retail operations, Loblaw oversees a financial-services business, which provides credit card services and guaranteed investment certificates, and also operates its PC Optimum loyalty program.

