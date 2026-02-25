Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.63.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$67.52 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$44.84 and a 12-month high of C$69.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.03.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart. The firm carries a robust private-label assortment, with top sellers like President’s Choice and No Name. In addition to its retail operations, Loblaw oversees a financial-services business, which provides credit card services and guaranteed investment certificates, and also operates its PC Optimum loyalty program.

