Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.63.
- Positive Sentiment: Loblaw announced a large 2026 expansion plan to open ~70 new stores, renovate many locations and create roughly 9,700 jobs — a growth push that should expand revenue footprint and drive sales. Loblaw looks to build 70 new stores in 2026, renovate 191 locations
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades helped lift the stock to a 52‑week high — TD Securities raised its price target to C$75 and issued a buy, signaling institutional confidence in Loblaw’s outlook. Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Loblaw plans to add discount-format stores as Canadian shoppers respond to elevated food costs — a strategic move that can protect market share and volume if food-price pressure persists. Loblaw to Add Discount Stores as Food Costs Continues to Shape Canadian Shopping Habits — Update
- Neutral Sentiment: Different outlets report varying 2026 investment totals (reports of roughly C$1.75B vs. C$2.4B) — confirms major spend but leaves exact near‑term cash outflow expectations a bit unclear. Canada’s Loblaw to invest $1.75 billion in 2026, create 9,700 new jobs
- Neutral Sentiment: BMO raised its target to C$68 but kept a market‑perform rating, indicating mixed analyst views on near‑term upside from current levels. Analyst ratings summary (BayStreet.CA)
- Negative Sentiment: Large 2026 capital expenditures (multi‑billion) may weigh on free cash flow and raise scrutiny given Loblaw’s already elevated debt metrics — investors may be pricing in short‑term margin or leverage risk. Loblaw commits $2.4B to retail, distribution network in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: After hitting a 52‑week high on upgrades, the stock is experiencing profit‑taking and a pullback — valuation (P/E ~33) may be prompting short‑term selling. Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
About Loblaw Companies
Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart. The firm carries a robust private-label assortment, with top sellers like President’s Choice and No Name. In addition to its retail operations, Loblaw oversees a financial-services business, which provides credit card services and guaranteed investment certificates, and also operates its PC Optimum loyalty program.
