BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Price

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$128.00 to C$119.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LUG. Cormark boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$96.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$123.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$93.25.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 2.6%

LUG stock opened at C$118.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$102.85. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$37.86 and a 12-month high of C$125.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$697.82 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world. The Company’s board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact.

