National Bank Financial Raises Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$45.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.50 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

TSE JWEL opened at C$38.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.35. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$27.90 and a 52-week high of C$39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of branded natural health products, including vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The company operates in two segments: The Jamieson brands and The Strategic Partners. The majority of its revenue comes from the Jamieson brand segment. Some of its brands are Jamieson, Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan. Geographically, most of its revenue is derived from the domestic market.

