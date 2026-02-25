National Bank Financial Raises Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$45.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.50 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance
TSE JWEL opened at C$38.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.35. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$27.90 and a 52-week high of C$39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.59.
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
