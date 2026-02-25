Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Bob’s Discount Furniture to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
In related news, Director Jennifer Lynn Davis sold 2,917,500 shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $46,504,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 95,370,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,209,770.94. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Thomas Kilgallon sold 2,917,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $46,504,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 95,370,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,209,770.94. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.
In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.
