Citizens Jmp Begins Coverage on MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Research analysts at Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s current price.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDXG. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDXG

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $5.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company’s core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx’s product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx’s principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.