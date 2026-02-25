Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $441.00 to $422.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $353.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.53.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $384.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $382.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Emprise Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

