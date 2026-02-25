Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $16.50 to $13.25. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. Hims & Hers Health traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $15.4340, with a volume of 63819824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

Insider Buying and Selling

Hims & Hers Health News Summary

In other news, COO Michael Chi sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $504,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 305,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,202,460.31. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Deborah M. Autor sold 7,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $258,952.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,684.25. The trade was a 53.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 82,963 shares of company stock worth $2,944,621 over the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,561,000 after buying an additional 2,533,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 502.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,552,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $62,153,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at $83,582,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $87,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 5.47%.The business had revenue of $617.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.