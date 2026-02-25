Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AKAM. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.84.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $100.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $113.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 6,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $577,476.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,389.26. This represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $931,591.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,337.50. This represents a 43.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,254 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,011 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

