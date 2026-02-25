HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of reAlpha Tech in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, reAlpha Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.63.

reAlpha Tech Trading Up 9.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AIRE stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. reAlpha Tech has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of reAlpha Tech by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 64,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in reAlpha Tech by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in reAlpha Tech by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 514,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in reAlpha Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

reAlpha Tech Company Profile

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ: AIRE) is a real estate technology company specializing in the acquisition, renovation, and management of single-family rental properties across the United States. The company leverages proprietary data analytics and machine-learning models to identify undervalued houses in high-potential neighborhoods. Once acquired, these properties undergo a standardized renovation process designed to maximize rental value and minimize maintenance expenses, after which they are added to reAlpha’s rental portfolio.

In addition to direct property ownership, reAlpha Tech offers a subscription-based investment platform that enables accredited and non-accredited investors to participate in fractional ownership of residential real estate assets.

