TD Cowen Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by TD Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $460.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPZ. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $500.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.07.

View Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $414.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.23. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $370.70 and a one year high of $500.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total transaction of $2,113,872.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,300.64. This trade represents a 41.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,939,000 after buying an additional 30,647 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 4,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,633,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 304.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

More Domino’s Pizza News

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino’s Pizza this week:

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.