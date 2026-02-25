JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus raised V.F. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. KGI Securities set a $14.50 price target on V.F. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.16.

V.F. Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VFC opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. V.F. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. V.F. had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg sold 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,241.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 40 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852. This trade represents a 99.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in V.F. by 158.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 34,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,442,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,454,000 after acquiring an additional 808,474 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 290,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in V.F. by 21.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 573,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: VF reported a quarterly beat on Jan. 28: $0.58 EPS vs. $0.43 consensus and revenue of $2.88B vs. $2.81B, with revenue up ~1.5% year‑over‑year — evidence the business can still generate topline resilience.

VF reported a quarterly beat on Jan. 28: $0.58 EPS vs. $0.43 consensus and revenue of $2.88B vs. $2.81B, with revenue up ~1.5% year‑over‑year — evidence the business can still generate topline resilience. Neutral Sentiment: Key fundamentals and technicals investors may watch: market cap ~ $7.7B, P/E ~35.9, debt/equity ~1.99, current ratio ~1.55; 50‑day MA ~$19.53 and 200‑day MA ~$16.68. Recent volume was slightly below average.

Key fundamentals and technicals investors may watch: market cap ~ $7.7B, P/E ~35.9, debt/equity ~1.99, current ratio ~1.55; 50‑day MA ~$19.53 and 200‑day MA ~$16.68. Recent volume was slightly below average. Negative Sentiment: J.P. Morgan downgraded VFC to Underweight and cut its price target to $18, saying the Vans turnaround is taking longer than expected — the note is the main driver of today’s weakness. JP Morgan Downgrades V.F. (VFC)

J.P. Morgan downgraded VFC to Underweight and cut its price target to $18, saying the Vans turnaround is taking longer than expected — the note is the main driver of today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Other analyst commentary amplified concerns about Vans demand and potential near‑term losses for the Vans segment, which has pressured sentiment and contributed to analyst downgrades. Analyst Bets on More Losses for Vans Parent Amid Weak Demand

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

