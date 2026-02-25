Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $104.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $57.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $384.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.56. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $105.00.

In other news, CFO Quan Anh Vu bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.95 per share, with a total value of $104,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,925. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Monopar Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,317,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 233,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after buying an additional 103,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,904,000. Finally, Siren L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,863,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company’s core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

